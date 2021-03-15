Change Path LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,402,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,639,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16.

