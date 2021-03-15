Change Path LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $223.71 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $224.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

