Change Path LLC Purchases 9,522 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 102,245 shares in the last quarter.

EWZS stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

