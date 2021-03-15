Change Path LLC Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Change Path LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $359.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

