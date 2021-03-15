Change Path LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Change Path LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $309,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $488,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,324,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 164.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLSR opened at $41.18 on Monday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

