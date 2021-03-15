Channing Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,392 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 2.3% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $55,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,877. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.