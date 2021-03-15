Charles Trimble Beasley Sells 1,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Trimble Beasley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $20,670.00.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

