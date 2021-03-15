Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) versus ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Head-To-Head Review

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% Chegg -4.26% 13.35% 4.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 9.98 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Chegg $410.93 million 28.09 -$9.60 million $0.41 217.56

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Risk and Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ATA Creativity Global and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 2 3 11 0 2.56

Chegg has a consensus price target of $105.31, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chegg beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; Chegg Math solver, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses in the areas of software engineering, data science, data analytics, product design, and product management directly to students. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Prep and internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.