Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.05. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.