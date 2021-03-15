Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s (CGIFF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

