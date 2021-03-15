Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.77. 152,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

