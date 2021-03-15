Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.40. 7,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,848. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average of $227.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.