China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Short Interest Update

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CDBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,562. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

