ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $26.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.81.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

