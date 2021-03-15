Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,789 shares of company stock worth $73,588,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

CMG stock opened at $1,453.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,466.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,352.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

