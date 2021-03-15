Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by SRB Corp

SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,593,000 after purchasing an additional 481,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $175.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $176.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

