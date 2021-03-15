CIBC Raises Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$16.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CERV. TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:CERV traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.91. 57,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of C$4.73 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.03. The firm has a market cap of C$244.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

