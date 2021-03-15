Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.44.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $243.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $243.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

