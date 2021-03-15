Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the February 11th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CIDM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,574,545. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.79. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,044 shares in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

