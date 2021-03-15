Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,433. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

