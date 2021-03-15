Citi Trends (CTRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $84.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $856.34 million, a P/E ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at $686,033.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

