Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading Up 7.1%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.49 and last traded at $90.44. Approximately 312,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 214,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.46.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $916.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,725,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in Citi Trends by 62.3% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.