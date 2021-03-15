Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,526 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $115.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

