Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $159.22 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $160.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $141.40. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

