Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,396,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

