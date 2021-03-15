Citigroup Inc. Sells 48,304 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 799,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 25,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

RPAI stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

