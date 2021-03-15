Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $215,478.03 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $355,514.40.

Civeo stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 61,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $264.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. New Generation Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Civeo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 840,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Civeo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

