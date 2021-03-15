CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the February 11th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,595,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLWD opened at $0.06 on Monday. CloudCommerce has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get CloudCommerce alerts:

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc provides data driven solutions worldwide. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. The company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.