Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Insider Buys A$15,839.82 in Stock

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) insider Mark Rohald acquired 13,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$15,839.82 ($11,314.16).

Mark Rohald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cluey alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Rohald bought 5,000 shares of Cluey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$6,790.00 ($4,850.00).

About Cluey

Cluey Learning Pty Ltd, an education technology company, provides online tutoring services for school students Australia. It offers tutoring services in the areas of English, Maths, and Chemistry for primary, secondary, and senior level students through its online tutoring platform; and test preparation services for NAPLAN (National Assessment Program Â- Literacy and Numeracy) and LANTITE (Literacy and Numeracy Test for Initial Teacher Education) through its test preparation platform.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Cluey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cluey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.