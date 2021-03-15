Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Up 5.9%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 493,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 730,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Codexis alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,953,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 721.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.