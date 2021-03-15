Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $23.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.74.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

