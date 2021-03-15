CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Hits $0.0278 on Top Exchanges

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,302.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00665797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

