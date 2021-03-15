Colliers Securities Comments on Sientra, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sientra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

SIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sientra by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,436 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sientra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sientra by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 282,057 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 203,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

