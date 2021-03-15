Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) Short Interest Up 71.3% in February

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the February 11th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Colonnade Acquisition in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CLA traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $12.00. 26,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27. Colonnade Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $689,000.

Colonnade Acquisition Company Profile

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

