Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given New $8.20 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCHWF. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of CCHWF stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Columbia Care has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

