Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Columbia Sportswear worth $26,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $104.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $7,702,809.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $120,076,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,185 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,302 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

