Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.4% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $4,381,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 27,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,946,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,096,000 after buying an additional 1,113,225 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 300,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,461,938. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.