Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,604 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 1.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $23,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in United Rentals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,747,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,571 shares of company stock worth $7,475,657. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.57. 914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $321.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

