Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 928 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 3.4% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $45,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $489.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,731. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 138.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

