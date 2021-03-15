Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Comcast by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Comcast by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 18,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

