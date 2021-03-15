CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CommScope by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 534,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 68,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $29,365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CommScope by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 1,980.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

