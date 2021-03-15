Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares traded up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.71. 5,764,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,512,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $9,125,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 975,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

