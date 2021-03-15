Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 305,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

