Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

BVN opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $125,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

