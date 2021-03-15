Comparing Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eastern Bankshares and HomeTrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.45%. HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 39.41%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.52 $22.78 million $1.30 19.36

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern Bankshares.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 12.20% 4.84% 0.55%

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Eastern Bankshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans. Its personal banking products and services also include debit and credit cards; mortgage and personal loans; personal and cash reserve lines of credit; auto and student loans; retirement planning products and services; and online learning services in the areas of finance. The company's business banking products and services also include preferred term loans, small business administration loans, lines of credit, cash reserves, cash management, merchant services, escrow express service, correspondent and government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts services, products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare, and business telephone banking. In addition, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary and retirement products and services; and treasury management, electronic banking, interest rate protection, and foreign exchange products and services. Further, the company acts as an independent insurance agent and offers commercial, personal, and employee benefits insurance products to individual and commercial clients. It operates through 89 banking offices located in eastern Massachusetts and southern and coastal New Hampshire. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was formerly known as Eastern Bank Corporation. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

