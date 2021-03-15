Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTTAY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.