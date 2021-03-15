Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of CLR opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 32.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

