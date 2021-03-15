Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $25.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLR. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

CLR opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

