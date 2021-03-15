Contrasting American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) & Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 1 3 10 0 2.64

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $91.46, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.74 billion 1.16 $2.71 billion $1.12 5.14 American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.59 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.11

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Electric Power. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 49.42% 11.19% 4.57% American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Summary

American Electric Power beats Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 64,138 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

