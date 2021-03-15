CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in CoreLogic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLGX opened at $79.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLGX shares. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

